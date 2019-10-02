An after-hours voting station will be set up at Our Place on Friday between 5pm and 8pm, to coincide with the Tauranga City Council's youth advisory group's Party/Vote event.

A station will also be set up at Tauranga City Council's office at 91 Willow St on Saturday from 9am to 12 midday.

People need to bring their voting papers along.

You can also vote by post or at council offices and libraries during normal opening hours.

If you plan to mail your ballot, electoral officers recommend doing so by mid next week to allow time for the postal system.

The deadline is midday on October 12.