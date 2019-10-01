The crew from Maketū Coastguard can go home proud after winning big at the weekend.

They not only won 'Unit of the Year' for the second year in succession but unit president Shane Beech was recognised for his leadership and was presented with the Graham Murray Memorial Trophy at the Coastguard Eastern Regional Conference.

Beech was the main driving force behind the creation of Maketū Coastguard more than 15 years ago after seeing the need within the Maketū coastal community.

His enthusiasm and commitment has never wavered since that day.

Beech is great motivator and his style is empowering to all around him unit treasurer Geoff Oliver said.

Blair Wilcock (from left) Ian Hurlock, Todd O'Connell, Shane Beech, Ian Steele, Julie Cross, Dean Lindsey, Geoff Oliver at the award night. Photo / Supplied

"He manages the unit finances, equipment and maintenance but more importantly he leads the unit.

"He is happy to take a back seat and let others lead, a skill which has allowed the development of all within the unit, bringing out the best in all around him.

"As a unit, we are very privileged to have him as our leader and friend".

While humble, Beech said to win the unit of the year for the second time was a reflection of the commitment, professionalism and many volunteer hours all the members of the unit put in.

"Our volunteer crew have worked extremely hard over the last year, promoting Coastguard and water safety, training and fundraising, and working on the building of our new rescue vessel.

"We are a close-knit group, with some truly awesome people, who have given over and above the norm."

The MaketūCoastguard unit will not be relaxing as they run into a busy summer season.

They are about to begin a fundraising mission to replace two of their jet skis that are now over 12 years old.

Beech said they were also in the process of planning their next, Bar Crossing Training Event at the Kaituna River cut, which they anticipate will be held in December 2019.