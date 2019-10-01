Eight individuals with a combined 120 years service to emergency management in the Bay of Plenty had their dedication acknowledged at an awards ceremony in Tauranga.

The Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare, together with Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Joint Committee chairman and Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless presented the awards last Friday for service ranging from 10 to 30 years.

Among the recipients, six had performed roles in the emergency management response to ex-Tropical Cyclones Debbie and Cook which caused storm damage and flooding in the Eastern Bay of Plenty in April 2017.

Henare said these emergency managers had made a vital contribution to civil defence emergency management and to the wellbeing of the nation.

"They have been there to serve our communities during times of emergency, and have worked tirelessly and passionately to build and improve civil defence emergency management systems and processes," he said.

Ōpōtiki District Council staff member Errin Wilmhurst and Ōpōtiki volunteer Duff Intemann received 10, 20 and 30-year awards.

Ten-year long service awards were presented to John Morris and Tim Senior (Bay of Plenty Regional Council), Mary-Anne Macleod and Shelley Hey (former BOPRC staff members), Liz Southey (Tauranga City Council) and Clinton Naude (Director Emergency Management Bay of Plenty).

"Emergency Management attracts dedicated and talented people, and the Long Service Award recipients are representative of the commitment we see right across the sector," Henare said.