Construction on the Wairoa River Bridge cycleway extension started this week with completion expected by Autumn next year.

Brian Perry Civil Limited is the contractor for the $4.178 million bridge cycleway, which is

part of the final section of the Omokoroa to Tauranga Cycleway.

Public access to the Wairoa River reserve will be disrupted to some extent, but disruption to traffic on State Highway 2 will be minimal as most of it will be done through night works.

Work on the upstream side of the bridge, near the public toilets, will start late October.

The cycleway attached to the bridge will link with the final section of the cycleway from

Wairoa Bridge to Carmichael Rd in Bethlehem which joins the Tauranga City cycle

network.