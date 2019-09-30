Bay residents better hold on to their hats as strong winds are expected to gust across the Bay of Plenty tomorrow.

Metservice has issued a strong wind watch for the Bay of Plenty west of Pāpāmoa and the Coromandel Peninsula for tomorrow afternoon through to evening.

Southwest winds are expected to create severe gales between 3pm and 9pm.

A front is forecast to move northeast across New Zealand on Wednesday, preceded by a period of strong west to northwesterly winds and followed by a change to strong and cold southwesterlies.

Advertisement

Strong Wind Watches are now in force for several parts of the country.