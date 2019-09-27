A rugby jersey owned by Bay of Plenty Steamers captain Aidan Ross will hang high in the Otumoetai Primary School hall today in honour of the past student.

The accolade will hang only metres away from the ex-pupil's name on the school honours board as the top student back in 2006.

Ross was being acknowledged for all his years of service to the school and the Bay, with an assembly being held this afternoon to thank him.

The assembly held to honour Ross. Photo / Just Photography

The rugby star had a good relationship with the school and would regularly go down to help coach the teams.

His partner Michaela Blyde, a top rugby sevens player, was also going to be honoured for her service to the school rugby teams.

Deputy principal Marcus Hughes said Ross had always been an incredible support to the pupils and put a lot of time into them.

A student points to Aidan Ross' name at the top of Top Student board. Photo / Just Photography

He said it was valuable for the children to understand how hard work paid off and that Ross had made sacrifices to be in the position he was in.

Over the years Ross had donated several items for raffle prizes to raise money for the school for activities such as school camps.

The assembly comes a day before the Steamers face Hawke's Bay tomorrow.