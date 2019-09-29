It is, again, a time of year which has school children on the edge of their seat waiting for the bell to ring - the October school holidays.

And there is no shortage of events to keep children - and their families - busy.

BayActive is running a holiday programme from September 30 to October 9 at Trustpower Arena, Baypark.

There are a range of sporting sessions available in the programme, including basketball, gymnastics, netball, karate, football, floorball and hip-hop dance.

BayActive community programmes co-ordinator Khushali Patel said there were spaces available for all of the sessions.

She said it was a great holiday programme for all children.

"It's got lots of sports for kids wanting to try a new sport. It's really fun and there's lots of quality coaches."

Patel said it always got good feedback and was Work and Income approved.

She said it was important for children to stay active in the holidays as it stops sedentary behaviour and was great for physical and mental health.

Children could not only learn new sporting skills, but also social skills, and they could meet new people, she said.

"It gets them out of their comfort zone and keeps them off the couch."

BayActive programme manager Shane Gillum said the sessions had a great teamwork environment and children could learn new skills.

The programmes run from 9am to 3pm and are for children aged 5 to 13 years. It is $37 per child.

The Artfool Family Circus is also being held at Trustpower Baypark Arena on October 8 from 10.30pm to 11.30pm and 2pm to 3pm.

The circus performance includes juggling, balancing acts, aerials and more.

For more information and to book visit the BayActvive website.

Anna Hodson, Tauranga City Libraries team leader programmes and partnerships, said libraries were one of the few places families could visit and take part in free activities during the school holidays.

"Even if you are not involved in our organised activities, there are books, games, puzzles and more for all to enjoy.

"Libraries are a social space, to meet, make new friends and just spend time together. Through our holiday programme, we offer further chances to be creative, problem-solve and learn a little something too."

She said there were ever-changing activities, something different each holiday period.

Hodson said most of the programmes booked up quickly so to accommodate those last-minute decisions of what to do today, there were drop-in sessions with smaller 10 to 15 minute activities where people could turn up without a booking.

More information is available at the Tauranga Libraries website.

The Great Moscow Circus has returned to New Zealand, and will be performing at Tauranga Crossing throughout the school holidays.

Each day at 10am, from September 30 to October 11, children can meet the circus performers and learn some tricks of the trade.

These will include juggling, hula-hooping and acrobatics in the little big top, located between Pascoes and Michael Hill on the ground floor of the mall.

Arts and crafts sessions will run daily from 10.30am to 2.30pm where youngsters aged between 4 and 12 can make their own circus props.

Free tickets to the circus are up for grabs for children who complete the scavenger hunt located throughout the mall.

Entry forms can be collected from the Tauranga Crossing information desk.

Great Moscow Circus tickets can be bought from the ticket booth in the mall, outside Spark.

For more information visit the Tauranga Crossing website.

Wonder and magic will also be brought to Papamoa Plaza from September 30 to October 4 as Elgregoe the magician bring his free Amaze Show to the plaza.

The daily show times are 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Other October school holiday ideas

Saturday, September 28:

• Mitre 10 Cup - Bay of Plenty Steamers vs Hawke's Bay Magpies. Tauranga Domain. 2.35pm. Tickets at www.boprugby.co.nz

• New to the Bay Expo 2019. Tauranga Boys College. 10am to 3pm. Free

• Memory Walk Alzheimers Tauranga - WBOP. Coronation Park, Maunganui Rd. 10am to 12pm. Free

Saturday, October 5:

• Mitre 10 Cup - Bay of Plenty Steamers vs Manawatu Turbos. Tauranga Domain. 2.35pm. Tickets at www.boprugby.co.nz

Tuesday, October 8:

• TECT All Terrain Park School Holiday Fun Day. TECT All Terrain Park, Whataroa Rd. 1.30pm to 4pm. Free. More information at www.eventfinda.co.nz

Wednesday, October 9:

• Hot Pink Walk. Masonic Park, 73 The Strand. 6pm to 7pm. Registration and donation at www.eventspronto.co.nz/hotpinkwalk19

Thursday, October 10:

• Kids Holiday Painting Class With Paula Knight. Paula Knight Artist Studio, 682 Papamoa Beach Rd. 10am to 2.30pm. Ticket information at www.eventfinda.co.nz