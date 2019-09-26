Police are on the lookout for a woman wanted for arrest with strong links to Taupō and the Bay of Plenty.
Jo Paul, 27, was currently wanted for a breach of conditions, as well as helping in relation to the theft of a vehicle in Taupō area yesterday.
Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts should get in touch with police or Crimestoppers.
Police were called about 8.30am following a report of a commercial van being stolen on Horomatangi St in Taupō.
The van was found a short time later in the Tuwharetoa St area.