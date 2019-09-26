Police are on the lookout for a woman wanted for arrest with strong links to Taupō and the Bay of Plenty.

Jo Paul, 27, was currently wanted for a breach of conditions, as well as helping in relation to the theft of a vehicle in Taupō area yesterday.

27-year-old Jo Paul was currently wanted by police. Photo / Supplied

Anyone who sees her or has information about her whereabouts should get in touch with police or Crimestoppers.

Police were called about 8.30am following a report of a commercial van being stolen on Horomatangi St in Taupō.

The van was found a short time later in the Tuwharetoa St area.