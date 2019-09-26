About 50 people have gathered at 11 Mission St in peaceful protest against Tauranga City Council.

Supporters of the Otamataha Trust are protesting the council's decision not to give the historic land to the trust, which represents the interests of two hapu.

The council on Tuesday revoked a decision to give the land, which neighbours the Elms, to the trust.

It voted to give the land to an entity representing the interests of both the trust and the Elms Foundation.

Trust member Peri Kohu said as he watched the council "take care of business" and vote on Tuesday, his immediate thought was "we should go and occupy that land".

"Having been one who has occupied land in the past [a Tauranga hall in 1987] I felt we should come here and show support and offer a forum for those who want to say something about what happened," Kohu said.

He said the idea was to "express our dissatisfaction with what I see as a non-recognition of our partnership status".

"You and I as Māori have struggled to have that partnership included in all of the discussion."

He said Māori needed to keep talking to their partners and seeking a solution.

