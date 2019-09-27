A Mount brewing company has concocted a plan to get young people down to the voting booths with a special limited edition brew.

Mount Brewing Co, in collaboration with the Tauranga Youth Advisory Group and WAVE Creative Communications Agency, today launched a limited edition beer and soft drink called Brews to Outvote Boomers.

The idea was sparked by a group of Mount teens to increase youth engagement in the upcoming local body elections.

The limited-edition brews were a non-alcoholic apple, lemon and lime, and a Mount Brewing Co Saltwater Blonde lager.

The cans were complete with quotes sourced from baby boomers online such as 'climate change is just scaremongering' and 'you could afford to buy a house if you stopped buying all those fancy coffees'.

The limited-edition brews. Photo / Supplied

Youth Advisory Group spokesperson Sam Taylor said voter turnout across New Zealand for local body elections was generally low - in 2016 just 43 per cent.

"We're hoping that by getting these brews into the social circles of those who should care most about the future of Tauranga, we can increase voter turnout in our city by 5 per cent this year.

"The current voting system is overwhelming, complicated and old-school. Most young people have never even posted a letter, so the whole concept is foreign to them," he said.

Mount Brewing Co. owner Glenn Meikle said the local brewery was keen to get behind the youth group's idea as soon as they heard about it.

"Tauranga is a vibrant young city and we wanted to support a talented group of young people driven to make a positive change in the way our city is run."

There will be a free event for youth to come down and vote at Our Place on October 4 from 5pm. It will feature music by DJ Kapisi and the limited edition brew will also be for sale.

The brews will be available from today until October 12 from Super Liquor and also at a public event being held at Our Place for youth to head down and vote.