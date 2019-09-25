There have been a number of crashes on Bay of Plenty roads overnight.

A police spokeswoman said the first happened in Rotorua about 8.30pm Wednesday when two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd. There were no injuries.

Forty minutes later a person received minor injuries after their car went off the road on State Highway 33 between Hamurana and Okere Falls Rds.

Fast forward to the early hours of this morning, where another car went off the road on State Highway 30 near Rotoma just before 5.30am. One person received minor injuries and the road did not appear to be blocked.

Just before 6am, two vehicles crashed on State Highway 2 between Bruce Rd and the Te Puke Highway off-ramp near Pāpāmoa. There were no injuries and no blockages.

These happened just hours after a serious crash that saw four people taken to hospital in Aongatete yesterday afternoon.

One person was airlifted to Waikato Hospital after the serious crash between three vehicles that left State Highway 2 blocked for a number of hours.

Three other people were hurt and transported to Tauranga Hospital with injuries ranging from serious to moderate.

A police spokeswoman said reports of the crash between a truck and car at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Wright Rd were received at 3.40pm.