No one loves you like your family dog. Whether it be rushing to the front door as soon as you get home to say hello or a small nuzzle or lick when you are feeling down, nothing can brighten your day like they can. If a person's pup is going through a ruff time, chances are so are they. So much so, one Mount man has flipped his life upside down to give back to his special pooch. Reporter Caroline Fleming finds out more.

Most dogs are lucky to get a tummy rub and a bone. However, a Mount man has gone as far as taking a second job for his beloved pooch.

Hayden Walker was given an ultimatum a month ago to put down his beloved staffy Boi or fork out close to $10,000 for an operation to save him.

He chose the second option and connected with a Gisborne honey-maker to raise the funds to get his six-year-old dog on the operating table.

Boi was diagnosed with a serious spinal condition that had him suffering chronic pain and letting out little yelps when he moved.

Somedays he could not even stand up as growths on his spine were causing him too much pain.

Walker knew he could not come up with the money himself and was left with the heartbreaking possibility of losing his "best friend".

Walker said he could not live without him. Seeing Boi's happy face and wagging tail every single day without fail was everything to him.

"He doesn't know what is going on ... he depends on me. I would do anything for him."

Although a fulltime concrete truck driver, Walker said all his time off the clock was spent working for Boi.

Every Sunday for the last five weeks, Walker and Boi set up near Mount Maunganui College selling Awahou honey from the boot of his car. He spends his spare time packing orders to send off.

Walker said he never thought he would be selling honey out of the boot of his car, but Boi was "part of the family" and it was something he had to do.

He wanted to be able to give something back to the people helping him.

Walker and Boi could be seen near Mount Maunganui College every weekend. Photo / Supplied

The idea was that for every tub sold, Walker would get 40 per cent to go towards his pup's surgery.

Before long, many compassionate buyers were choosing to donate money to Boi's cause.

A Facebook page, Honey to Fund Boi's Surgery quickly attracted more than 600 likes, with Walker constantly providing updates.

In just five weeks, Walker had managed to raise $6500, making his goal of $9000 almost in arms reach.

Walker said excitedly that Boi had finally been booked in for the surgery next week and he had been able to pay half the deposit.

He only had 100 tubs left and was desperate to get them sold before Boi's surgery.

He described the honey as "liquid gold" and would keep going until he was sold out.

Although Boi would be out for three months after his surgery, Walker said he wanted him to be better so they could have a good summer together and start the New Year right.