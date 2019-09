A truck crash has closed part of the Te Puke Highway.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene near Collins Lane about 7.20am where a truck had crashed into the barrier on the bridge.

The road is completely blocked and diversions are in place at Te Puke Quarry Rd and Manoeka Rd, she said.

The truck appeared to be stuck and heavy haulage has been called in to free it, the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

There were no injuries.

More to come.