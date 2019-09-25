"Leave an organisation that doesn't notice I'm gone."

That's the legacy that departing Bay of Plenty District Health Board chairwoman Sally Webb wants to leave as she steps down after nearly a decade at the decision-making table.

Webb has reached the maximum three terms a chairperson can be appointed and has resigned after nine years on the job.

She has a nursing background, including time as a public nurse in Taneatua, and her involvement in health governance dates back to 1986.

She did not expect to stay as chairwoman for so long.

She would have left after her second term

