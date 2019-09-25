"Leave an organisation that doesn't notice I'm gone."

That's the legacy that departing Bay of Plenty District Health Board chairwoman Sally Webb wants to leave as she steps down after nearly a decade at the decision-making table.

Webb has reached the maximum three terms a chairperson can be appointed and has resigned after nine years on the job.

She has a nursing background, including time as a public nurse in Taneatua, and her involvement in health governance dates back to 1986.

She did not expect to stay as chairwoman for so long.

She would have left after her second term but decided to stay on with the then-new chief executive Helen Mason stepping in.

Reflecting on her nine years at the DHB, she said: "Not much has changed but then everything has changed."

For example, while the emergency department still ran the same it was dealing with an increased number of people.

She said the part-time role differed from week to week with a focus was on the big picture.

"It's about strategic planning, thinking analytically and challenging what the chief executive puts out, not day-to-day operations."

Webb said governing a health system was a challenge, particularly the balancing act of using available funds to meet the needs of the community.

She said the DHB was the biggest business in Tauranga, with 3300 staff and an annual revenue flow of $800 million.

The Bay of Plenty area was "well-serviced" with a range of facilities, including the new Pathlab building, the Kathleen Kilgour Centre and the Whakatāne Hospital, she said.

Webb was proud of her contribution to the changed values and workplace culture at the DHB, with an increased focus on the patient and their whānau.

"The way people are considered and treated has changed."

Despite her departure coinciding with that of current chief executive Helen Mason, Webb was confident the DHB was in good hands with a "strong" executive management team and a good board that was committed to the community it served.

"I have every confidence in the strength of the board and executive team. I'm leaving people who are committed and passionate.

"You only do this work because you have a passion for the community."

She said the current general manager of planning and funding, Simon Everitt, would be stepping in as the interim chief executive for about six months before the role was filled permanently.

In the future, she believed the spotlight would continue to be on meeting the health needs of Māori, particularly with Treaty of Waitangi obligations in mind.

Webb's last day on the job will be December 4.

Her future plans included moving to Kerikeri with her husband and two miniature schnauzer dogs where the couple were building a home.

She had plans to continue her coaching and consultancy business.

"I'll enjoy the summer and then see what's next."