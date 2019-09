Tauranga police are on the hunt for a 28-year-old Western Bay of Plenty man after he failed to appear in court.

Te Waara Te Kuka has a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in the Tauranga District Court on driving matters, and breach of community work.

Te Waara is described as 167cm tall and of medium build and is known to frequent the Western Bay of Plenty area.

Anyone with information that may assist can contact Tauranga police.