Two people have been arrested after a late-night police pursuit in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said police attempted to stop a vehicle they believed to be stolen in Tauriko about 8.30pm last night.

The occupants allegedly fled to Whakamarama before being spiked in Te Puna, she said.

The car was brought to a stop in Bethlehem about 9pm, where the occupants allegedly fled on foot before being caught, she said.