Tauranga cheerleading team Bay Twisters put their best foot forward this weekend to take out the national cheer competition in Auckland.

The country's top pyramids, flys and tumbles were seen at the competition hosted by Cheersports NZ with hundreds of athletes heading along.

Two Bay Twisters teams managed to take out first place in their category, with another placing in third and another in fourth.

A large number of solo dancers from the squad also took away gold medals in their categories.

Advertisement

The Bay Twisters are based in the heart of Tauranga and are the only non-profit cheerleading club with US All Star Federation Coaches in New Zealand.

The Bay Twisters cheer squad. Photo / Supplied

​

The squads range from age 3 to 20 and are open to both boys and girls.

​

This year, a new head coach, Paul Curley, joined the team.

Chairwoman and founder Rebecca Grigson says Curley is one of the most hard-working the team has worked with.

Bay Twisters are now focusing on NZCU Cheer Nationals to be held in October in Wellington.