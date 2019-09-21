On this sunny spring Saturday, Desney Darby was dancing.

The 87-year-old, leaning on her walking frame for support, positioned herself right next to the live band.

"I love dancing," she told the Bay of Plenty Times. "It was my world."

She said "was" because she claimed she was getting a bit old for it now. Her moves suggested otherwise.

Advertisement

The Greerton Village Cherry Blossom Festival had something for everyone on Saturday.

Desney Darby, 87, enjoying the music at the Greerton Village Cherry Blossom Festival. Photo / George Novak

The weather was warm and the trees were flowering. There was a school gala and a street cars show. There were stalls, an auction, street entertainers – including Spider-Man, who at one point was perched on top of a bus stop, to the delight of nearby children.

Spider-Man keeping watch, on top of a bus stop. Photo / George Novak

For Darby, the festival had live music.

For Dan Turner, 59, it was a chance to show off his steampunk attire.

"I've probably got about five different outfits, so I just choose one and they're all ready to go. It probably takes me about half an hour," he said.

"It's really just about being artistic … we make all our own outfits and it's just sort of your own natural flair."

It was Turner's first Cherry Blossom Festival.

"But steampunkers have been here before," he said.

Advertisement

"People like taking our photos and we love dressing up and having a good time and it's really about just enjoying ourselves.

"I love the cars of course and I'm actually a mechanic by trade so cars are my thing anyway."

Dan Turner, dressed in steampunk attire. Photo / George Novak

Jack Turner, who is 3-and-a-half years old, and his mum Molly Turner (no relation to steampunk Dan), were happy to pose next to a bright yellow hot rod.

Jack could have been on the set of "Grease", with his dark glasses and movie star gaze.

Molly Turner and her 3-and-a-half-year-old son Jack. Photo / George Novak

Cherry Blossom Festival organiser Sally Benning said the event had been really successful for the past nine years and the great weather this year meant an especially large turnout.

"We couldn't have asked for a better spring day, I think this is the best day we've had for the Cherry Blossom Festival in three years, maybe four.

"Everybody seems happy, everybody's having a good time, there's a lot going on."