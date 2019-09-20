Western Bay of Plenty Police are reminding recreational motorbikers to respect others at parks and reserves and ensure their bikes are roadworthy.

"It's really important to remember our parks are used by a number of residents and visitors including young children," Road Policing Manager Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Anderson said.

Road Policing Manager Acting Senior Sergeant Cameron Anderson. Photo / File

"Irresponsible actions and attitudes of a small number of people create safety concerns. Riders must stick to designated areas or risk breaching bylaws that may result in a fine," he said.

"When riding in these areas, people should keep their speed down and ensure they are wearing appropriate safety equipment, or else risk serious injury. These bikes should also have a current registration and warrant of fitness."

He said there were sites in the wider Bay of Plenty area that catered for motorbike users, including the public off-road motorcycle track at TECT Park.