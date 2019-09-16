

Tauranga philanthropist and businessman Sir Paul Adams will be knighted in Wellington this afternoon.

Sir Paul Adams was made a knight in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List for his services to philanthropy and the community.

He will be officially knighted at an investiture ceremony at Government House in Wellington this afternoon.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times from Wellington, Adams said he was humbled by the honour.

"It is also great that Tauranga has been recognised in the Queen's Honours," he said.

The 70-year-old's six grandchildren and immediate family accompanied him at the investiture.

It is not the first time he has been recognised in the Queen's Honours List after being awarded the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for business and philanthropy in 2015.

Sir Paul said he had found his Queen's birthday honour waiting for him in the letterbox back in June.

"But to me, it is more about doing your bit to help the community and others in need of support who are not in a position to help themselves," Sir Paul said at the time.

"I believe that anyone who has been successful in business within a community has a corporate and social responsibility to support and give back to the community."

Sir Paul is the executive chairman of one of the Bay of Plenty's largest land developers, Carrus Corporation, which has developed thousands of sections in Tauranga.

He was also directly involved in bringing the new University of Waikato campus to Tauranga's CBD and donated money for the development of the Adams Centre for High Performance in Mount Maunganui.

But his career highlight has been getting involved in the not-for-profit sector as chairman of Accessible Properties.

Sir Paul and his wife Cheryl are also known for their philanthropic support to many sporting organisations including Bay of Plenty Rugby, Tauranga Golf Club and the Tauranga Rowing Club.

Sir Paul Adams' achievements:

•Patron of IHC Bay of Plenty and Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust

•Life member of Waipuna Hospice

•Chairman of Accessible Properties

•Director of Kordia, a state-owned telecommunications company

•Council member of the University of Waikato

•Donated to the university for the development of the University of Waikato Adams Centre for High Performance

•Board member of the Correspondence School Te Kura for four years

•Founding director of Priority One

•Recognised in the Westpac Business Awards in 2013 for business leadership and in 2018 for corporate sponsorship

Bay people recognised in the 2019 Queen's Honours List:

Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Paul Adams - For services to philanthropy and the community

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Sarah Hirini - For services to rugby

Dr Jacqueline Diane (Jackie Blue) Miller - For services to women and the State

The Queen's Service Medal:

David Wight - For services to the community

Fraser Logan Cameron - For services to the community and theatre

Bronwyn Tracey (Bonnie) Dobson - For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Josephine Hinehou Mortensen - For services to Māori and the arts

Martyn John Norrie - For services to the community

Vaha Tuielu - For services to the Tokelauan community

Sonia Wilson - For services to victim support and the community

Susan Maureen (Sue) Winters - For services to education

Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Areta Koopu - For services to Māori and the community

Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Beryl Jean Anderson - For services to women

Candy Louise Ramarihi Hera Cox - For services to health, particularly suicide prevention

Cletus Maanu (Maanu) Paul - For services to Māori