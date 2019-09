Motorists can expect delays this week as safety barriers are installed on State Highway 2.

According to the NZTA website, the safety barriers installation will be undertaken between Sharp Rd and Tetley Rd from today through to next Monday.

Work was expected to take place between 9am and 4pm and stop/go traffic management will be in place.

It said this will be in place no longer than 100m at a time.