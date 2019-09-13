Women need to cast away self-doubt and turn a deaf ear to stereotypical beliefs when it comes to employment according to Bay of Plenty Volcanix captain Christie Yule.

Yule is the first woman to be employed as a rail operator by KiwiRail in Mount Maunganui. Her role is to organise what cargo is loaded or unloaded on to trains coming into the terminal.

"The job can be physically demanding but I love it," Yule said.

"It's definitely physical connecting and disconnecting wagons, on average I'm walking about 11km throughout my eight-hour shift.

"I'm also getting on and off moving vehicles and exposed to the elements working outside. It adds up."

Yule advocates for women to try jobs normally perceived as a man's role.

"It's important to have diversity in the work environment. Women have many skills that go untapped because of our own self-doubts, or because society tells us it's not the right thing for a woman to do.

"I think, take a gamble and you will rediscover who you are and what makes you tick. Today a woman can do anything."

Yule will be taking the same mindset into the clash between Volcanix and Tāmaki Makaurau in Whakatāne tomorrow.

"We have prepared well this week. The confidence that we can do this grows with every game.

"This weekend against Auckland I have no doubt the girls will turn around last weekend's loss and look to improve."

Yule said the team always looked forward to getting out into the region and putting on a good display for the supporters.

"It's always been a special part of the women's Bay of Plenty team. We have always said, we wanted to continue playing games in places like Whakatāne because Bay of Plenty is a massive region.

"We get players from all over and it's great to show our support and respect back to those that have given us such great players over the years. It's amazing playing in Whakatāne. It's always beautiful there and we are looking forward to it."

Entry into the double-header at Rugby Park is free, and the action gets under way with the Bay Ngāwha taking on their Auckland counterparts at 1pm.