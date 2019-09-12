The latest radio survey results have revealed the shows that listeners in the Bay love the most.

NZME's Coast Tauranga Breakfast show, hosted Brian Kelly, has proven to the sweetest sound to people's ears in the morning.

Kelly's programme was named the top local breakfast show and had an increased number of listeners since the previous survey, according to the Tauranga Commercial Radio Survey.

Meanwhile, Will Johnston's daytime show on The Hits has proved to be popular with the ladies.

His show is number one in Tauranga with women aged between 25 and 54 and his station share has doubled since the beginning of the year with this demographic.

Kelly said he was delighted to retain the number one breakfast spot in the Bay while increasing his listener numbers in a tight market.

"That's the main aim - to own that breakfast spot in the Bay.

"It's really cool to stay in touch with local news and events. Being local is what it's all about."

The Hits daytime host Will Johnston said he was excited that people were getting on board with the mission of the station.

"Our aim is to create an environment where everyone is part of a great community and helping out others where we can."

"Part of this is playing some sweet music, having a bit of laugh and letting locals know all the stuff going on locally that is important and fun."

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said: "Radio continues to be a dominant choice for New Zealanders when it comes to accessing news and entertainment.

"To see 83 per cent of Kiwis, or 3.6 million people, tune into radio each week is staggering when there are so many competing demands on their time and attention."