As a submitter, I attended the Tauranga City Council meeting on Tuesday this week, which in my view turned into a shambles.

The question of 11 Mission St, which has nothing to do with race, is in itself simple – it is about the relationship between the Tauranga City Council and ratepayers.

Ratepayer money ($825,000) was used to buy 11 Mission St and the people were told why.

The mayor of the day, Stuart Crosby, is quite clear: The intent was that 11 Mission St was purchased to form part of The Elms estate.

This has nothing to do with the history but everything about that intention and council keeping its promise to transfer the property to The Elms.

(Abridged)

Richard Prince

Welcome Bay



I wish to acknowledge the wonderful work of the Mental Health Services for Older People (MHSOP) at Tauranga Hospital.

To Sandra Zammit and the team, the professional help and support they give to families dealing with older loved ones who have mental illness is outstanding and I feel indeed grateful for this service in our area.

Thank you for your commitment and dedication.

M Fletcher

Papamoa

