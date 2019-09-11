Roots band Fat Freddy's Drop are returning to Tauranga this summer as part of their Summer Record Tour accompanied by a swag of international DJs and New Zealand musicians.

No two shows will be the same with the curated roster of special guests featuring neo-soul star Bailey Wiley, Taite Prize winner Tom Scott's Avantdale Bowling Club, powerhouse L.A.B, hip-hop wildflower JessB, dancehall queen Silva MC, dub rockers Tunes of I, Australian soulful loop artist Dub FX and bilingual Persian-Kiwi rapper Chaii.

Plus a heavyweight line-up of international DJs including Jazzy Jeff and David Rodigan.

The Tauranga show at Wharepai Domain features DJ Jazzy Jeff as well as locals L.A.B and New Zealand musicians Avantdale Bowling Club, JessB, and Tunes of I.

The line-up will vary in other towns.

the fine print

WHAT: Fat Freddy's Drop Summer Record Tour 2020

TICKETS: On sale next Thursday from midnight

THE LINE-UPS

Saturday, December 28

Thames Racecourse, Thames — Coromandel

Special guests: DJ Jazzy Jeff, JessB, Tunes of I.

Monday, December 30

Kanui Road Vineyard — Kerikeri

Special guests: DJ Jazzy Jeff, Silva MC, Bailey Wiley, Tunes of I.

Saturday, January 4

Wharepai Domain — Tauranga

Special guests: DJ Jazzy Jeff, L.A.B., Avantdale Bowling Club, JessB, Tunes of I.

Saturday January 18

Western Springs Outer Fields — Auckland

Special guests: DJ David Rodigan, L.A.B., Avantdale Bowling Club, JessB, Chaii, Bailey Wiley.

Monday, January 20

Williams Park, Days Bay — Lower Hutt, Wellington

Special guests: DJ David Rodigan, Silva MC, Tunes of I.

Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1

Black Barn Vineyards — Havelock North

Special guests: Bailey Wiley, Silva MC.

Thursday, February 6

The Horncastle Hoon, Horncastle Arena — Christchurch

Special guests: Dub FX, L.A.B., Avantdale Bowling Club, JessB, Chaii, Bailey Wiley.

Saturday February 8

John Davies Ova, — Queenstown

Special guests: Dub FX, L.A.B., Avantdale Bowling Club, Bailey Wiley.