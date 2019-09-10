It is almost time to celebrate the Bay of Plenty's sporting stars.

Nominations for the 2019 Bay of Plenty Sports Awards close on September 30 and Sport Bay of Plenty is urging people to get their nominations in early.



The annual awards night has a long and prestigious history in the region and recognises all aspects of sport from clubs and teams through to administrators, coaches and officials as well as individual athletes who are at the top of their codes nationally and internationally.



Previous winners of the Supreme Award include Black Ferns Sevens coach Alan Bunting, BMX Olympian Sarah Walker, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and Olympic sailor Molly Meech.



Each year Sport Bay of Plenty requests nominations from all regional sports organisations, clubs and secondary schools.



Sport Bay of Plenty sport manager Nick Chambers said: "This is an opportunity to nominate volunteers, coaches, officials and athletes from throughout the Bay of Plenty region who have achieved great results in sport through the qualifying period of October 1, 2018 through to September 30, 2019.

"From these nominations the judges announce a list of finalists and winners are announced at a Sports Awards Gala Dinner in Rotorua on November 22."



For the first time nominations are being collected completely online.



Tickets for the gala dinner at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre on Friday, November 22 will go on sale October 21. Visit sportbop.co.nz/sportsawards for details and to submit a nomination.



Nomination criteria:

Nominees for all categories, except International Sportsperson of the Year, must be members of a club, school, or sporting organisation in the region bounded by Sport Bay of Plenty's coverage area and endorsed by the appropriate RSO or NSO.

If a club, school, or sporting organisation for a particular sporting code does not exist within the boundaries of the area, then the nominee must reside within the boundaries.

All school nominations must be endorsed by the principal of the nominee's school.

