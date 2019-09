Police have been involved in a chase near Te Puna this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police observed a suspected stolen vehicle on Belk Rd near State Highway 29.

After a brief chase, police used spikes to stop the vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

The car came to a stop at the Wairoa Bridge near State Highway 2.

Advertisement

One person has been arrested in relation to the incident and will appear in court tomorrow pending charges.