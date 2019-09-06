Hamilton St will reopen next week while work on the Harington St Transport Hub is paused.

Both Hamilton and Harington streets have been closed between Durham and Willow streets since construction work started on the $24m new car parking building in June last year.

Tauranga City Council announced two weeks ago that construction work had halted due to design issues.

The council said in a statement today it expected the construction work would not restart for another two to three months.

In the meantime, Hamilton St will open, starting from Thursday next week. It will first be cleaned and fencing removed.

"At this stage, we don't intend to reopen Harington St, or its footpath, as the area is being used for storage of equipment, building materials and machinery."

The expected finish date for the project has been pushed from early 2020 to mid-2020.