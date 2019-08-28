Construction of the Harington St Transport Hub is being put on hold until detailed design issues are resolved. Photo/ George Novak 250819gn01bop.JPG or 250819gn02bop.JPG

Downtown Tauranga chairman Brian Berry says delays in the construction of the Harington St Transport Hub due to design flaws was frustrating. Photo / George Novak 270819gn18bop.JPG

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless says he will work to ensure ratepayers do not pay for design changes to the partly-constructed Harington St Transport Hub. Photo / File A_120419aw10bop.JPG

By Sandra Conchie

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Design flaws with the partly-constructed $24 million Harington Street Transport Hub could not have come at a "worse

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.