The dice have been rolled.

More than 11,500 AIMS Games intermediate-aged athletes from 368 schools are in Tauranga for the annual six-day event.

It was reported earlier in the week about 800 of those may not be vaccinated against the measles.

Many have come from Auckland, which is in the midst of an outbreak of the disease that has seen more than 700 people get sick since January.

The Bay of Plenty and Lakes areas have together had more than 30 cases confirmed this year, with all recent cases linked to Auckland.

On Friday AIMS Games organisers confirmed three teams had pulled out of the AIMS Games due to measles fears.

A tournament spokesman said all three schools that pulled out were from rural areas.

So far, more than 50 students have withdrawn from the tournament, he said however, not all 50 withdrawals were related to measles.

The tournament is now under way - but has it started a game of Russian roulette?

There will be far-reaching consequences if the measles outbreak spreads in our community.

That makes it very serious. But, at the same time, I hope it doesn't overshadow a positive event for our community.

Thousands of children across the country look forward to the AIMS Games each year.

Talented young Kiwis work hard to secure a spot in their school teams to represent their city in the nationwide tournament.

It allows children aged 11 to 13 the chance to compete at an elite level against the best of the best.

The AIMS Games weren't yet introduced when I was at school - but I would have loved to be a part of them.

The local economy also profits from the thousands of athletes and their supporters arriving in the region.

The AIMS Games economic impact report from 2016 showed the event added $3 million to the local economy through accommodation, hospitality and retail shopping.

Cancelling the event would mean the city loses out on all of this.

Health authorities say it is not necessary to cancel the event and letters have been sent asking anyone with measles, those who are not immunised, and those who have had contact with someone who has measles to stay away from the tournament.

Organisers are as prepared as they can be to contain any case.

So, in my opinion, it all comes down to common sense.

If you are at risk and you're going to put others at risk, please stay away.

I don't believe a national tournament that is the highlight of the year on many children's calendars, and that brings so much to the local economy, should be canned.

If this outbreak has taught us anything, it's that we should listen to the experts - and they say it's manageable.

Let's just be responsible, be aware, and let our children have their time to shine.