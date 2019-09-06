MOUNT COLLEGE:

This week's Secondary Schools Winter Tournament Week has begun, with Mount Maunganui College having a record number of teams competing.

Tournament Week runs from September 1-9, and involves schools across New Zealand.

The Mount Junior A Girls and Junior A Boys basketball teams have competed in the New Zealand Secondary Schools Zone 2 Championships in Rotorua. The Junior Boys' team finished ninth and the junior Girls team second. The school's Senior Girls and Boys teams have entered the Premier Grades and finish their competition tomorrow.



The school's Senior Girls netball team are playing in the Upper North Island Secondary Schools Competition in Auckland. The team qualified for the Elite division and have started the tournament with 2 wins and 2 losses.

In football, Mount Maunganui College's first XI Girls team are playing at Gower Park in Hamilton, and have been successful in winning all their games so far.

The first XI Junior Boys team had a very good 1-nil win against Westlake Boys' High in the Hillsdene Junior tournament, at Fergusson Park in Tauranga.

Mount Maunganui College Junior Boys Football team that played in the Junior Boys' Hillsdene Football Tournament. Photo / Supplied

Rock climbing championships

The New Zealand Secondary Schools Rock Climbing Championships were held this week at Rocktopia in Mount Maunganui.

The Mount Maunganui College team finished third, with Jorja Rangi third in the Senior Girls' competition. Keira Fitzharris finished seventh in her grade, Bluck 10th, Will Frazer 12th and Ned Johnston 17th.



Indoor bowls:

Mount Maunganui College has been represented at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Indoor Bowls Championships for the first time.

Beth Simpson, Sarah Burke, Matthew Adlam, Michael Burke, Kaden Adlington and Ben Davies travelled to Wellington for the tournament, which saw 55 students from across New Zealand competing in the singles.

Although none of our students qualified for the championship rounds, both Beth and Matthew made it through to the semifinals in the Plate, finishing equal third.

Twenty-two combinations contested the pairs, and Kaden and Ben made it through to the Championship rounds. They reached the quarter-finals where they were then beaten by the eventual runner-ups.

In the Pairs Plate event, Mount College's Matthew and Michael won the Pairs Plate with Beth and Sarah second.