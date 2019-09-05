A section of Oropi Rd has been closed this afternoon for repairs to take place on a reopened sinkhole.

The road between Cheyne Rd and the Oropi Stream Bridge will be closed between 12.30pm and 4pm with detour signage in place to redirect vehicles.

Last night, the sinkhole near the Oropi Stream Bridge reopened.

According to the Tauranga City Council, the likely cause for the reopening of the sinkhole was a tear in the protective fabric, which combined with the high tide, heavy rainfall and increased streamflow, allowed further erosion.

The affected part of the road was restricted to a single lane under temporary traffic management last night, when council were notified around 8pm.

Engineers will continue to monitor and inspect the road on a weekly basis and work with the council to find a permanent solution.