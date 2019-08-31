A lucky Lotto player from Waihī has won $1 million.

The ticket was bought at New World Waihī and won Lotto's Strike Be Won draw last night.

A Lotto player from Te Puke was also a winner.

In Lotto's Father's Day promotion, 30 extra prizes were up for grabs including 10 new Ford vehicles and 20 prizes of $10,000 cash.

A voucher bought from Te Puke United Video and Lotto was one of the top 10 winners.

Powerball was not struck and will roll over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.