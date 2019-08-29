The first of two prohibited semi-automatic firearms buyback and amnesty events is under way in Tauranga.

The event at the Tauranga Stadium Lounge at BayPark runs from 9am to 1pm, starting today and finishing up on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Chris Summerville said more than 105 people had come through the doors this morning alone to hand in firearms.

Police were expecting large numbers this weekend.

He said it had been a success so far and everyone had been receptive.

The event is part of the Government's amnesty and buyback scheme under the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Parts and Magazines) Amendment Act 2019.

Buyback and amnesty events have been taking place in the Bay of Plenty since July 19 and will continue until September 29.

In one event in Te Puke earlier this month, more than 1000 guns and accessories or parts were handed in.

The collected weapons will be shredded in Te Puke, which has one of just two of the country's plants being used to destroy surrendered weapons.

The second Tauranga event will be from September 27 to 29 at the same place.

More details about the buyback scheme are on the New Zealand police website.