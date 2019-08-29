MOUNT COLLEGE:

Rugby:

It has been an outstanding season for Mount Maunganui College's Under-14 rugby team, which qualified to play in the Premier Under-14 competition with some convincing wins in the grading rounds.

Their success continued through the season with some convincing wins against Tauranga Boys' College teams and other strong rugby schools.

Advertisement

Last week the team played a strong Rotorua Boys' High School team in the grand final of the BOP Under-14 Premier Competition. The Mount side played some outstanding rugby but Rotorua was too strong and achieved a good win.

Making this final is an achievement to be proud of and the success of having a Rugby Academy at our school for the first time this year has been an important addition to our sporting programme and for our young rugby players.

Taiana Day makes a lay up in the Premier Girls Basketball final against Tauranga Girls College. Photo / Supplied

Basketball:

Mount Maunganui College has seen their best results of the Tauranga Basketball Secondary Schools Competition.

The finals of the competition were held on Wednesday evening and the school's superb coaching was evident with the results, which included Mount Maunganui College's Senior A Girls' team winning their Senior Girls' Premier Final against Tauranga Girls' Premier team 60-51. The school's Junior A Girls team also won their final 48 to 38 against Waihī Junior A in a fast and defence-orientated game.

The Senior A Boys team played some outstanding basketball in the Premier Senior Boys Final but in the end Tauranga Boys' College took the win. The Junior A Boys team qualified in the Senior B competition at the start of the season and have been playing against older and bigger boys. The team played off for third position in this Senior B competition and played against the school's strong and talented Senior B boys team. The Junior Boys made a great start and led at half time. However, the Senior Boys' team finished strongly to win the match 60 to 40.

The school's coaches, managers and newly formed basketball committee should be given credit for achieving such great results this year. Congratulations also must go to Jen Durham for her work in 2017 and 2018.