More than a thousand people have packed out the field at Mount Maunganui College to see members of the All Black World Cup squad this morning.

Sam Cane, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Atu Moli and Anton Lienert-Brown were welcomed by a small committee of school leaders, the mayor and rugby representatives.

They will have skills sessions with the students before a public signing, with Brownless operating the barbeque.

All Black squad members arrive at Mount Maunganui College this morning. Photo / Caroline Fleming

The car park is packed out with cars and security as members of the public prepare for a meet and greet with the boys

The visit is part of the annual All Blacks to the Nation visits to provinces around New Zealand today.

From Whangarei all the way down to Queenstown, various players will head to local schools to share some drills and skills, along with sought after photos and autographs.

The players will arrive at Mount Maunganui College just after 11am, following their early morning visit to Matamata.

All Black squad members, including Brad Weber (foreground) sign autographs for fans at Mount Maunganui College this morning. Photo / Caroline Fleming

Students will get a chance to play games with the players, have a drills and skills session and even attend a public signing session.

An under-16 rippa rugby game will also give the students a chance to show off their talent.

The tour comes almost three-weeks out from the start of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.