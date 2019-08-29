The measles outbreak in the Auckland region, combined with the growing number of cases nationwide, has prompted the Bay of Plenty's Medical Officer of Health to remind people of the need to get immunised. Our reporter has investigated the extent of the problem locally, including immunisation uptake rates and also spoken to local medical centres about the increased demand for the MMR vaccine. .


There have been more than 30 confirmed cases of measles in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District this year as the number of cases nationwide has hit a high of 849.

