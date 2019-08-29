On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The measles outbreak in the Auckland region, combined with the growing number of cases nationwide, has prompted the Bay of Plenty's Medical Officer of Health to remind people of the need to get immunised. Our reporter has investigated the extent of the problem locally, including immunisation uptake rates and also spoken to local medical centres about the increased demand for the MMR vaccine. .
There have been more than 30 confirmed cases of measles in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District this year as the number of cases nationwide has hit a high of 849.
Toi Te Oramedical officer of health Dr Jim Miller said there has been 33 confirmed cases of measles in the region this year.
There has been 27 confirmed cases in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area this year, five of which were confirmed this month.
In the Lakes District Health Board area, six cases have been confirmed this year, including one this month.
Miller said four of the local cases were preschool children and two were young adults.
In the year to June 30, 2019, only 84 per cent of Bay of Plenty 2-year-olds were fully immunised, dropping to 80 per cent for the 5-year-olds in the region.
The immunisation rates for these same age groups in the Lakes District was 87 per cent for children aged 2 and 82 per cent for 5-year-olds, he said.
"Measles is a very infectious illness, so much so that it is widely accepted that 95 per cent of any community needs to be immunised to be sure that cases will not spread to become outbreaks.
"Our advice remains that immunisation is the best protection against measles and a range of other infectious illness. Currently, there are no restrictions on unimmunised children attending local schools."
There were no concerns about the amount of vaccine supply in this area, he said. The size of the South Auckland outbreak and the fact that it continued to grow was concerning, Miller said, and he urged people to check they were up to date with their MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) immunisation before travelling to Auckland.
"All of the recent cases have links to Auckland, either from travelling or they have the same measles virus strain as the Auckland outbreak."