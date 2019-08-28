The Papamoa Plaza will be open for business as usual after a burst water main flooded the communal area this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three fire crews - one from Pāpāmoa and two from Tauranga - were called to the scene at 6am.

He said there was a "significant amount of water".

The crews used squeegees and mops to push the water from the area.

Centre manager David Hill said one shop had some water seep into it and two others had "not very much" water from the flooding in the common area.

The shopping complex would open at 9am with the exception of the one store.

Hill said there was no damage.