The team at Bayleys Tauranga will be celebrating after pulling two wins at a national real estate awards ceremony.

Snow Williams took out Rural Salesperson of the Year while Bayleys Tauranga took out Medium Rural Office of the Year at this year's Real Estate Institute of New Zealand Awards For Excellence.

Bayleys took out top awards in the categories of:

· Residential Salesperson of the Year – Sharon Donnelly, Bayleys Wanaka

· Commercial and Industrial Salesperson of the Year – Mike Houlker, Bayleys Auckland Central

· Rural Salesperson of the Year - Snow Williams, Bayleys Tauranga

· Large Residential Office of the Year (by value) – Bayleys Christchurch

· Large Residential Office of the Year (by volume) – Bayleys Christchurch

· Large Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year – Bayleys Auckland Central

· Medium Rural Office of the Year - Bayleys Tauranga

· Small Business Brokerage Office of the Year – Bayleys Auckland Central

· Small Residential Office of the Year – Bayleys Wanaka

Bayleys Real Estate managing director Mike Bayley said the REINZ accolades reflected the company's brand promise of being "altogether better" as a unified salesforce delivering outstanding results for its customers – regardless of where those customers were based or what property asset class they were selling.

"Not only did Bayleys have the top salesperson in each real estate discipline, but the agency also achieved office honours in the rural, commercial and industrial, and residential areas – stretching from Auckland and Tauranga in the North Island to Christchurch and Wanaka in the South Island," Bayley said.