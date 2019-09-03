Turning a dream job into sport has led to champion status for tree climber Steph Dryfhout.

The 24-year-old Tauranga climber is the current national women's champion and has placed second at the International Tree Climbing World Championships in Knoxville, United States last month.

Unsurprisingly, Dryfhout is an arborist and says her part in the sport came about because of a love of horticulture.

"It was a dream job to have as a kid but I didn't even know it was a job. After school I worked in a tree nursery, I enjoyed it and that is where the passion for

