The Coastal Bay of Plenty has topped the country's winter visitor spending statistics, according to Tourism Bay of Plenty.

The region led the June monthly visitor spending growth compared to the same time last year, according to a written statement from Tourism Bay of Plenty.

The latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment data shows that the Coastal Bay of Plenty visitor economy led month-on-month visitor spending growth for regional tourism organisations in June 2019, increasing 13 per cent on the same month last year to reach $77m.

The Coastal Bay of Plenty was one of only three regions to see double-digit growth for the month, outstripping the national growth of 2 per cent to $1.878b.

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive officer Kristin Dunne said tourism is a vital part of Tauranga's economy, especially in the winter months.

"This result proves the value of tackling the seasonality of the tourism industry for our local economy. We work hard to attract visitors here when our community and businesses need the tourism dollar the most."

In 2017, Tourism Bay of Plenty launched its Visitor Economy Strategy 2018-2028 to target high-value visitors who travel in off-peak and shoulder seasons.

The organisation undertakes tactical campaigns in targeted regions throughout New Zealand and offshore.

Infometrics data to year end March 2018 shows that tourism employs 6088 people in Tauranga, making up 8.5 per cent of the workforce.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Monthly Regional Tourism estimates provide visitor spending data based on domestic and international visitors as well as cruise passengers.

The estimates can be found on the ministry's website.

The Coastal Bay of Plenty is comprised of Tauranga City, Western Bay of Plenty District and Whakatāne District.