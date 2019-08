A person who was struck by a car in Whakatāne has been taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said police were called to the collision between the car and pedestrian on Stewart St at around 3 pm today.

He said the ambulance was notified and one person was taken to hospital with "three or four" injuries.

A St John's ambulance spokeswoman said one person was taken to Whakatāne Hospital in a moderate condition.