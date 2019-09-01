A beloved broken neighbourhood food stall has been given a new lease on life, along with a bounty of fresh produce, thanks to the community.

The fruit stall was organised by Arataki Living Park Project and placed in the park for members of the community to drop off food and other goodies to share with the neighbourhood.

The cart was made in March but it had been worn down by the weather - the shelves were beginning to fall off and the structure was shaky. But now, thanks to some community spirit, the stall is back and stronger than ever.

Local Katie Horrocks said the ethos of the stall was "giving with love and taking with joy".

Advertisement

She said people left fresh produce, jars of homemade jams and, as winter rolled in, canned food at the stall.

Horrocks said she got a "fuzzy warm feeling" to see people both giving and receiving food through the stall.

"It's not going to feed a family but it will help build community spirit," she said.

On August 12, Horrocks posted a call for help to fix it up on Facebook. Before long, Dirk Merwe had put his hand up to help.

Horrocks said she was expecting a tradie and was surprised to see the real estate agent jump out of his ute in a suit.

The stall was whisked away on the back of his ute for some serious work and returned it on Tuesday afternoon.

Merwe said he liked to help out where he could.

"There are some really good souls out there, and some souls who need help," he said.

Advertisement

"I think you're obligated to help if you're in a position to do so."

The project was more work than he anticipated and he was up at 4am to finish the project off.

He had to take the entire stall apart before reassembling it with stronger bracing.

"The whole thing fell apart as soon as I removed some pieces propping it up.

"There are some really good souls out there, and some souls who need help."

Pāpāmoa supermarket Fresh Choice pitched in by providing food to stock the stall.

Owner Alex Barclay said she heard through the grapevine that the stall was being fixed up so she decided to help by providing some fresh produce and tinned foods.

"We're all about helping the community so we're completely satisfied to be contributing."