Students at Katikati College will get the opportunity to link up with potential employers during a job expo event tomorrow.

Upgrade with a Trade will connect job-seeking secondary school students and local employers at Katikati College tomorrow.

Students will sit down with a range of local and national employers for five-minute mini-interviews - where they could possibly receive an offer of work experience, on-the-job training, an apprenticeship or employment.

In the Bay of Plenty, there are skills shortages in the trade and service industries; including, construction, manufacturing, automotive, forestry, agriculture, healthcare and hospitality.

Figures from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment show job advertisements in the Bay of Plenty jumped by 4.8 percent in the quarter to December and 15.1 percent over the year in 2018.

The quarterly increase was attributed to a spike in health care and medical, manufacturing industries, labourers and professional vacancies.

In the Bay of Plenty region, 12.2 percent of young people aged 15-24 were not in education, employment or training as at March 2019.

"To keep up with demand and regional growth, local employers are looking for young talent to address future needs and ensure they have the workforce to deliver their projects," said Allan Wainwright from Katikati Community Centre.

Director of Education Ezra Schuster said: "The Ministry of Education, along with community partners want to build bridges between schools and business to create a pathway for students to enter trades and services industries within their community."

This event has come about through community collaboration between Katikati College, Katikati Community Centre, the Ministry of Education and industry training organisations.

For more information about Upgrade with a Trade, go to www.gotatrade.co.nz/events.