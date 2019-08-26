An ice skating rink is one of the attractions being put on to help Tauranga celebrate an upcoming Car Free Day.

On September 22, Tauranga will join more than 2000 cities around the world to celebrate World Car Free Day. Between 10am and 3pm, a section of 1st Ave will be transformed into an urban public space for the day to host a free community event organised by Tauranga City Council.

The event will offer inspiration to consider new travel habits and includes family-friendly activities such as a pop-up ice-skating rink, giant games, a treasure hunt, an urban chill-out zone, radio entertainment and more.

Council transportation manager Martin Parkes said in a statement that Tauranga was New Zealand's most car-dependent city which was "something we're not proud of".

"World Car Free Day offers an opportunity to join a worldwide movement and to consider other ways of getting around," Parkes said.

"It's about reflecting on our impact on the environment and about contributing to a more balanced transport network in our wonderful city.

"Our event is one way to celebrate this day. Other suggestions for what you could do, include: going for a long walk on the beach with a friend, grabbing the bikes for a great ride along the renewed Kopurererua Valley track, visiting one of our amazing parks. As long as you leave the car at home – only for one day a year and maybe for more."

The event will highlight various public transport and non-motorised transport options including a display of how to use bike racks on buses.

People are encouraged to travel to the event by bus, bike, foot or scooter. Additionally, the Bayhopper bus service will be free all day on World Car Free Day; not only for the people travelling to the event but also for people going to other destinations.