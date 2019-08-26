Tickets will go on sale from tomorrow for the first test match between the New Zealand Black Caps and England at Bay Oval.

The November 21 test will not only be the first international test match for Bay Oval but it is also only one of two test matches between the Black Caps and England.

The Bay Oval will now become New Zealand's ninth test venue.

The match is one of several being hosted in locally. Three other international games are also set to be played at the Mount Maunganui ground over that period. This includes an ODI (one Day International) and a T20 match against India, as well as a T20 between the White Ferns and South Africa.

New Zealand Cricket fixtures at Bay Oval:

Black Caps vs England: 1st Test Thursday, November 21 - Monday, November 25, 2019

Black Caps vs India 5th T20: Sunday, February 2, 2020

White Ferns vs South Africa 1st T20: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Black Caps vs India 3rd ODI: Tuesday, February 11, 2020