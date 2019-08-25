Rebel Sport Whakatāne has been damaged and burgled overnight in what police believe was a ram raid.

A police spokeswoman said a report came through at 4.25am of "a car having driven through the window of a retailer on Phoenix Drive, Whakatāne, and the property was burgled".

Damage at Rebel Sport Whakatāne. Photo / Katee Shanks

"Police attended but the offenders had already left the scene. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing."

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene shortly before 9am this morning said "staff were cleaning broken glass and water from the front of the store".

Advertisement

"They said the door was shunted forward and fell on a free standing basketball hoop that had water in the base."

Rebel Sport's head office has been approached for comment.

Earlier, at 1.40am, police received a report that a car had crashed into a store on Kopuriki Rd, near Galatea.

"No one was with the car but cash had been stolen. Inquiries are ongoing," a police spokeswoman said.