MOUNT COLLEGE

Bay of Plenty Secondary Schools Basketball Championships:

Mount Maunganui College's Senior A Girls' basketball team have claimed the Premier Elite Grade title from their rivals who have won it for the past 10 years. Playing in the Bay of Plenty Secondary Schools Basketball Championships, the Mount side beat Rotorua Girls' High School in a close and intense match. Jada Beckham was voted Most Valuable Player in the championships.

The Senior A Boys and Senior B Girls also represented Mount Maunganui College at the Bay of Plenty Secondary Schools Basketball Championships, with the Senior A Boys scoring a third place in the Senior Boys Premier Elite grade, and the Senior B Girls claiming third in the Division B1.

Advertisement

In the Senior Boys Division B2, the Mount College C team won, with the Most Valuable Player being Mount College student Morgan Barclay-Frank.



Rugby:

Two of our Mount Maunganui College rugby teams made their way into the semi-final games, where they achieved great success.

The Mount College U14 rugby team played against Taupo-Nui-a-Tia in the Premier Boys U14 semi-final. Mount College had lost to this team the week before, so when Mount took the win 22-12 there was cause for celebration. This impressive result means the Mount College U14 team will proceed to the Grade Final of the Premier U14 Competition, playing Rotorua Boys' A team tomorrow.



The Mount College First XV Boys rugby team played Pāpāmoa College in the 2nd Division semi-final. Mount College played some of their best rugby of the season and scored some great tries that showcased their talent. However it was Pāpāmoa that took the win, 24-22.



Football:

The Mount Maunganui College First XI football team played against the Tauranga Boys' College Third XI team in a game to determine who would finish top of Baywide Premier B. Mount College played some impressive football and finished the game with four goals. This result saw Mount Maunganui take out the Baywide youth Premier B title. Best goal of the season was when Aneesha Shallcross from the girls First XI football team slotted a ball past a poor defensive dive from Jono York in a practice game.



Bay of Plenty Secondary Schools Table Tennis:

At the Bay of Plenty Secondary School Table Tennis championships the Mount College boys were runners-up in the Junior (Year 9 and 10) 1st Division. The team members were Year 10 students Jack Oliver, Daniel Guilford and Tobias Scott, playing a total of five games including three singles and two doubles matches. The results of these games were 3-2 to St John's College, 5-0 to Ōtūmoetai College, 3-2 to Mount College and 4-1 to Bethlehem College.