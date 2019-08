People aboard a broken-down boat have braved a chilly rescue in the ocean off the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said the rescue happened off Matakana Island around 4.49pm yesterday.

She said the boat had broken down and the occupants were well aside from being "a bit cold".

The people aboard were wearing life jackets, she said.

She said Coastguard helped the adrift boaties by towing them back to shore.