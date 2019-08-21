People are encouraged to rack their brains and come up with a great idea for a place to park bikes in Katikati to win $500 in a competition.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is partnering with Katikati Open Air Art to sponsor a competition to design a winning bike rack for the town.

The competition is being run in conjunction with the NZ Mural Contest and Arts Festival and the winning design will receive a $500 gift voucher donated by the council and local businesses.

The council will fund the manufacture of the winning rack up and organise its location – which is yet to be decided.

Entries close on September 1 and the designs will be judged by representatives from the council and Katikati Open Air Art.

Katch Katikati coordinator Jacqui Knight said the idea for a competition came from the Katikati Trails Development Group following feedback from the community about the lack of access to bike racks around town.

"As a New Zealand Mural Town we decided we want something a bit arty – not the stock standard bike rack," Knight said.

For more information about the competition visit: www.katikatiopenairart.co.nz

The rack must follow these design criteria:

- must not cost more than $5000 to build

- must allow multiple bikes (various sizes) to be locked to it

- users must be able to freely get in and out.

- must support the bike at the frame

· must provide security for bikes without causing damage to the bike.